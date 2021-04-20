Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,305,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. 5,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

