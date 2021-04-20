Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

