Velas (VLX) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Velas has a market cap of $332.43 million and $4.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.