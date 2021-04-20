Veles (VLS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $89,665.14 and approximately $2,716.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,582.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.82 or 0.04119365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $951.45 or 0.01681543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.00470007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00689751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00533933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.99 or 0.00429445 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00242338 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,782 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

