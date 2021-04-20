Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

