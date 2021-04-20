Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $32.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 104.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte by 15.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Veracyte by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

