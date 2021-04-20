Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 117.3% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 117.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $92.10 million and $11.38 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,186.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.59 or 0.04140813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.05 or 0.01753162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00474852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.65 or 0.00732640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.50 or 0.00549055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00447395 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,678,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

