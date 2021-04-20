Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,813,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 2,343,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.6 days.

OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

