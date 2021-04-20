Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 332.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NYSE IT opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $192.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

