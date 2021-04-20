Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

