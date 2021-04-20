Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

KSU stock opened at $256.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

