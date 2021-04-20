Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,322 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

