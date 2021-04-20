Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

