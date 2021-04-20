Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.11 million, a PE ratio of -222.36 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $4,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

