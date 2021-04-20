Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $29.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $256.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.25. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

