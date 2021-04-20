Vista Outdoor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 966% compared to the average daily volume of 854 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

