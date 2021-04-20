Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VTRU opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vitru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 6.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

