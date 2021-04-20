Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €284.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €247.27 ($290.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €240.15 ($282.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.83.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

