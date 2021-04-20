Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 61,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,143,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

