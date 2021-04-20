Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

VNO opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

