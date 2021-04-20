Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $149.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,553. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $177.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $41,409,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.