Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

