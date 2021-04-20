Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.91. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $181.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.