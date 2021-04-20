Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 1.33% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 131,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,825,653. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

