Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up about 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 149,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,325. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

