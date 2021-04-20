Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 18,140 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,357. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

