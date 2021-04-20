Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,447 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

WPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

