Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 149.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit