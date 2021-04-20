Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 149.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

