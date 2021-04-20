Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of WM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

