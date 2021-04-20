WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.