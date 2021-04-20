WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.41. 92,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

