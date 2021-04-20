WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,550. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

