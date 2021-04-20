WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 8,675 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. 18,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.