WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.83. 29,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

