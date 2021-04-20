WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 5,263 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VT stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 139,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,240. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

