Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.32. 8,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average of $212.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

