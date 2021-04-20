Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 375 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 17,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,377. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

