Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. 388,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The company has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

