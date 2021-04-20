Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

