Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $44.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,700,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,495. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Analyst Recommendations for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

