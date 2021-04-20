Wells Fargo & Company Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.