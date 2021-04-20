Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHSP. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SharpSpring by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

