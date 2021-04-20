Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $146,000 Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTR opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

