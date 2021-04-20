Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $159,000 in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

