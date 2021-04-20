Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Bank of South Carolina worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Shares of BKSC opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

In other news, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.