Wells Fargo & Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.88 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

