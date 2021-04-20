Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

