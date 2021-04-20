Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $99.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of WAL opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

