Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 3rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

