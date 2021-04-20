Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DMO opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

